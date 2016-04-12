FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone bailout fund head Regling says Greece reform review ongoing
Hurricane Harvey
April 12, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Euro zone bailout fund head Regling says Greece reform review ongoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - A review of Greek reforms required to release further financial aid to the debt-strapped country is ongoing but the process has been difficult, said the head of the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone’s rescue fund, on Tuesday.

“We are still reviewing, but it’s not easy. There is still a range of issues,” said Klaus Regling at a Council on Foreign Relations roundtable discussion.

Regling added that the hope is the Greek review process will be completed by the end of this month so the government can begin discussing debt relief with its lenders. Greece has an upcoming debt payment in July and the country would need aid for that, he said. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)

