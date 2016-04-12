UPDATE 1-Greek reform review 'difficult,' euro zone rescue fund says

(Adds details, quotes)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - A review of Greek reforms required to release further financial aid to the debt-strapped country is ongoing but the process has been difficult, the head of the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone’s rescue fund, said on Tuesday.

“We are still reviewing, but it’s not easy. There is still a range of difficult issues,” said Klaus Regling at a Council on Foreign Relations roundtable discussion. “Don’t forget, pension reform is difficult in every country.”

Regling still hopes that the Greek review process will be completed by the end of this month so the government can begin discussing debt relief with its lenders. Greece has an upcoming debt payment in July and the country would need aid for that, he said.

He also said Greece has made some progress with its reforms, but the government’s “implementation capacity” has been slow. Regling described Greece’s implementation as the weakest in the European Union.

“But there has been no disagreement that reforms are needed in Greece.”

The International Monetary Fund meeting this week in Washington “would be useful” because Greece’s lenders would be at the financial gathering. But the ESM’s timetable on a Greek deal has not changed.

“Because the issue is politically sensitive and technically complex, I cannot tell you today when we will conclude.”

Europe’s bailout chief head also added the region’s leaders want to keep the IMF “on board” with respect to Greece.

He noted that Greece“ has made some noises” about the IMF, but the country did officially send a request for a new IMF program. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)