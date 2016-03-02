FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ESM's Regling expects deal on Greek review, urges refugee help
March 2, 2016 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

ESM's Regling expects deal on Greek review, urges refugee help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The head of the European Stability Mechanism said on Wednesday he expected a deal on Greece’s next installment of aid and urged Europe to help Athens cope with the costs of the Syrian refugee crisis.

“The political issues are difficult but we are moving in the right direction,” Klaus Regling said at an event at Chatham House.

“I‘m sure we will come to an agreement. I also think the IMF will join. After all if the review is concluded, the Eurogroup (of euro zone finance ministers) has committed to discuss additional debt relief, not a haircut, but additional debt relief.”

He added that it was well recognised in Europe that Greece would need help in dealing with the costs of the tens of thousands of refugees from Syria and other strained countries coming into Greece each month. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.