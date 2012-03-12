FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch FinMin: need strict EU budget rules enforcement-TV
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 6 years

Dutch FinMin: need strict EU budget rules enforcement-TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 12 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Monday he wanted strict enforcement of European Commission budget rules when asked if more flexibility was needed in applying the rules to countries with high deficits, such as Spain and the Netherlands.

“We have a budget commissioner with extra powers to intervene. He will take a strict position and I think we have to support this. We have to support this because we also think that we need to end the debt crisis,” De Jager told Dutch broadcaster RTL 7. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)

