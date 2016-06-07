No non-euro nations meet criteria to adopt euro - Commission

BRUSSELS, June 7 (Reuters) - None of the seven European Union countries obliged eventually to adopt the euro now meet the criteria to switch from their own currencies, the European Commission said in a report on Tuesday.

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden are all legally obliged to adopt the euro once they have low inflation and long-term interest rates, a stable exchange rate and public finances and appropriate central bank laws.

None of the seven have signalled a readiness to join the euro at any time soon.

Britain and Denmark, which are also outside the now 19-member euro zone, do not have to adopt the euro because they have secured permanent opt-outs from what is called the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU).

Every two years, the European Commission produces a report on the progress of the non-euro countries towards meeting the criteria for entering Europe's single currency.

"The member states covered in the report have made progress with convergence, but none of them currently meet all conditions for euro adoption," the Commission said.

It said all seven countries had the required low inflation and low interest rates and all except Croatia had stable public finances.

But none met the stable exchange rate criterion because to do that, they would have to enter the Exchange Rate Mechanism II - a two-year quarantine during which the exchange of the national currency against the euro cannot fluctuate too much.

To be in the ERM II, a country has to request it, and none had. Also laws regulating central bank functioning were not fully compatible with EMU rules in all of the countries, except Croatia. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)