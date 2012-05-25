Buba chief dismisses French-led euro bond push

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - German central bank chief Jens Weidmann dismissed French-backed calls for use of euro bonds to boost economic growth in Europe, saying in an interview in French newspaper Le Monde that “this debate irritates me a bit”.

Bundesbank chief Weidmann, who is also part of the governing council of the European Central Bank, also said financial aid for Greece should stop if Athens did not respect commitments it made in return for outside help.

The central banker defended the ECB’s role in fighting the debt crisis in the euro zone, saying it had bought time by lending to banks in the region but that such lending had its limits, saying: “It’s like morphine. It eases the pain but doesn’t cure the disease.”