Dutch FinMin: eurobonds not a solution now - TV

AMSTERDAM, May 22 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Tuesday he continued to oppose introducing eurobonds in the short term to help solve Europe’s debt crisis.

“In the very long term it may be a final chapter of a successful integration. That has always been the Dutch standpoint but it is not a solution to this crisis,” De Jager told Dutch TV station RTL 7.

“It would now be a perverse incentive for countries which are in trouble to not reform and not cut spending because it would take away the interest rate pressure,” De Jager said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)