BERLIN Feb 13 Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives on Monday rebuked Martin Schulz, the new Social
Democratic leader who will run against her in September's
elections, for calling for "euro bonds" in the single currency
bloc to relieve its debt crisis.
Peter Tauber, the Christian Democratic (CDU) general
secretary and campaign manager, said the party intended to
remind voters ahead of the Sept. 24 vote that Schulz, a former
European Parliament president, had long advocated the
introduction of EU-wide debt - anathema to many in Germany.
"He is the man who was for a mutualisation of debt," Tauber
told reporters in Berlin. He also said Schulz was "the man who
wanted to allow Turkey to join the European Union" - another hot
button issue that alarms many conservatives.
Germans fear that eurobonds would lead to higher interest
rates in Germany, Europe's biggest and most prosperous economy,
and relax pressure on Greece, Italy and Spain to stick with
their austerity programmes.
In her 2013 election campaign, Merkel spoke out clearly and
often against eurobonds and debt mutualisation. Tauber presented
a nine-page dossier on criticisms of Schulz that the CDU plans
to use during the coming election campaign.
The dossier quoted Schulz as saying on Jan. 30, 2012: "We
want eurobonds. Common debt with a lower interest rate could
defuse the debt crisis (in the euro zone) and stabilise the
banking system. Eurobonds are a powerful weapon against
speculation and exploding interest rates."
Schulz also told Der Spiegel magazine in 2012 that the
introduction of common "euro bonds" across the single currency
zone would be the best way to ease the interest burden on
indebted member states in the south.
But he also said this was "a theoretical debate" as the more
fiscally rigorous northern EU states did not want such bonds.
The CDU attacks on a leadership rival were unusual so early
in the election campaign. The SPD said the criticism arose from
CDU unease at seeing Schulz eliminate a more than 10-point lead
Merkel's CDU and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian
Social Union (CSU), had held until recently.
The SPD, Merkel's centre-left junior partner in the "grand
coalition", has trailed the conservatives for years in opinion
polls and has not won more votes than the CDU/CSU since 2002.
Tauber also accused Schulz - who has struck a chord with
voters with his promise to campaign for social justice and fight
right-wing populism - of "badmouthing Germany".
Schulz has criticised the growing gap between rich and poor
in Germany and said that more people need two jobs to get by.
Tauber added: "We're not going to attack Schulz as a person
but we will indeed go after his position and comments."
Thomas Oppermann, the SPD's parliamentary floor leader, and
other SPD leaders warned the CDU/CSU against trying to discredit
Schulz, whose popularity has boosted the SPD in opinion polls.
"I hope we're not seeing the start of dirty campaign
tactics," said Katharina Barley, the SPD campaign manager.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik
Kirschbaum; editing by Mark Heinrich)