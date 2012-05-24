FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro bonds "wrong tool" for Europe-German minister
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Euro bonds "wrong tool" for Europe-German minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler reiterated his country’s resistance on Thursday to the French-backed idea of using euro bonds, a form of pooled debt-raising, to help bolster Europe’s flagging economy.

“We believe that euro bonds are the wrong tool to stabilise Europe because it would take away the pressure for reform in our partner countries and it would also undermine market discipline,” the minister said in Paris.

“Eurobonds would reward those countries with unsound budgetary policies and it would punish those states that try to have a sound budgetary policy,” the minister, attending a forum at the OECD public think tank in Paris, said.

French President Francois Hollande urged a reluctant German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European leaders at talks on Wednesday to consider recourse to euro bonds among measures that could be deployed in Europe, a region plagued by economic stagnation and a debt market crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.