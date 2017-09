LUXEMBOURG, June 20 (Reuters) - Cyprus must carry out its bailout plan quickly and with determination, the head of the euro zone’s finance ministers said on Thursday, saying that would help lift capital controls in the Mediterranean island.

“Determined implementation of the program is indispensable,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup meetings, told a news conference. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Ingrid Melander)