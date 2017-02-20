FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Euro zone agrees to restart talks with Greece on bailout reforms - Dijsselbloem
February 20, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 6 months ago

Euro zone agrees to restart talks with Greece on bailout reforms - Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers decided on Monday to send experts back to Athens to negotiate a deal with Greek authorities on the tax, labour and pension reforms needed to disburse new funds under the country's bailout, the head of the Eurogroup said.

Creditors' representatives, including the International Monetary Fund, will go back to the Greek capital to discuss an "additional package of structural reforms," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference after a regular monthly meeting of euro zone ministers in Brussels.

He said a deal will be necessary on tax, pensions and labour market regulations.

He added that "there will be a change in the policy mix, moving perhaps away from austerity and putting more emphasis on reform." (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

