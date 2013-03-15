HIGHLIGHTS-Comments from euro zone finance ministers and officials

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers and officials were meeting on Friday night to discuss a financial bailout for Cyprus, mainly to recapitalise its banks, hit hard by a sovereign debt restructuring in Greece last year.

Officials said ministers might not reach a final decision on Friday, but might come to a “political agreement”.

Following are comments ahead of their talks:

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM

ON FRIDAY‘S DISCUSSIONS:

”We’re going to take stock of the situation in Cyprus, hear from the institutions, the technical people that have been to Nicosia and hear what they found there in order to discuss and come to an agreement and we will see how far we will get.

“My main goal is to make sure there is stability in the euro zone and there is a new path for Cyprus. We are all unhappy about the fact that Cyprus needs help. But it is in the interest of the euro zone and Cyprus to help, we need to find a good solution.”

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

ON THE PROBLEMS IN CYPRUS:

”We are looking for the first time in the Eurogroup at the substance of Cyprus. We have a newly elected government now. We had the (EU/IMF) troika talks in Cyprus in the last two weeks, we will hear the reports of the troika and then we will see what we can agree on.

”The problems of Cyprus are known. Public debt is very high, the deficit is very high, the economic situation is what it is. The banking sector is completely over-sized. That’s why the preconditions to solving this problem are very difficult.

”Solutions have to be found to that. The Cypriot banking sector, like in other countries, with its special rules that led to it become over-sized, has contributed significantly to the cause of the problem.

“All our programmes are based on the condition that the problems will be solved. If the problems are solved, then that’s a precondition for providing... aid. But to give aid without solving the problem is not aid. That’s the basic line with which I go into the talks today.”

ON ROLE OF RUSSIA:

”Russia is not the cause of the problem. the problem comes from Cyprus. Russia gave loans to Cyprus, and Cyprus and Russia will talk about that. But I repeat, the causes of the problems are different and that’s not a problem of Russia, but of Cyprus.

“We must talk about the causes of the difficulties and not about how to win time. The problems must be solved. The causes of the problems are in Cyprus.”

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

ON A SOLUTION FOR CYPRUS:

“We don’t want a Band-Aid. We want something that lasts, that is durable and that will be sustainable.”

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER

”We knew we had to have a special meeting of the Eurogroup so we can get the troika report. Together with the IMF commission and the ECB we will hear today what the facts are because only based on the facts we can tie a programme (together) which will help the Cypriots.

“I believe we will be able to fix the details, but we can’t decide, because we have to go back to our parliaments. We need a proposal that we can present to the parliaments in the national states, in Germany, Austria, Estonia and wherever that is necessary.”

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI

ON OPTIONS FOR HELPING CYPRUS:

“We are going to examine the financing options, which have been prepared by the European Central Bank, by the European Commission, by the (EU/IMF) troika. There is a range of options which is on the table.”

ASKED IF A SOLUTION COULD BE POSSIBLE:

”Yes indeed, I think we can get a solution. I think we can after this good European Council, which showed that after the stabilisation of the euro zone, it is now the time for a better balance between budgetary consolidation, which is indispensable, and prospects for growth.

“We are continuing to stabilise the euro zone, which has crucial importance.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Robert-Jan Bartunek, Annika Breidthardt, John O‘Donnell, Barbara Lewis, Jan Strupczewski; compiled by Rex Merrifield)