FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup to meet Monday despite Brussels security alert
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup to meet Monday despite Brussels security alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Eurogroup of finance ministers from the 19 states using the euro single currency will meet as planned in Brussels on Monday despite a high security alert in the Belgian capital, the EU presidency said on Sunday.

The Luxembourg government, whose ministers are chairing EU council meetings at the moment, tweeted that the Eurogroup, due to start at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT), and a meeting of sports, culture and youth ministers would go ahead but that other meetings in the Council of the EU had been cancelled.

The Belgian government has imposed the highest state of alert on the capital since late on Friday, closing the metro, schools and others places where crowds gather as police hunt suspects in the Nov. 13 Paris attacks and say there are threats to Brussels.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.