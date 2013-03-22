FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Stubb optimistic for Cyprus solution before Monday
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2013 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

Finland's Stubb optimistic for Cyprus solution before Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAARISELKA, Finland, March 22 (Reuters) - Finland’s Minister for European Affairs Alexander Stubb said he was confident that Cyprus will find a bailout deal ahead of a Monday deadline when European Central Bank plans to cut off funding to the country’s banks.

“Why am I optimistic? Because there are no other options,” Stubb told Reuters. “They’ll find a solution, if not today then over the weekend.”

He and Finnish Prime Minister are hosting a meeting of European policymakers in Finnish Lapland this weekend, although some high-profile guests such as Greek leader Antonis Samaras and ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen cancelled to deal with the Cyprus crisis. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.