Euro zone agrees 800 bln eur firewall - Austria
March 30, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 6 years

Euro zone agrees 800 bln eur firewall - Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers have agreed to boost the currency bloc’s firewall to roughly 800 billion euros in total, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Friday.

The amount would comprise 500 billion euros in fresh money through the permanend rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), 200 billion already committed under the current European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), 53 billion euros in bilateral loans and 49 billion euros in aid that remains from the bloc’s first response to the crisis (EFSM), Fekter told reporters.

Another senior euro zone source also said an agreement had been reached, giving the same figures.

