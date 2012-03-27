FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Rehn sees compromise on strong euro zone firewall
March 27, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 6 years

EU's Rehn sees compromise on strong euro zone firewall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will find a compromise on the size of the bloc’s bailout fund for indebted countries at a meeting later this week, the EU’s top economic official said on Tuesday, although he declined to be drawn on details.

“We have already taken significant decisive steps towards a stronger and permanent firewall to contain contagion and calm down market instability if it arises,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.

“Further reinforcement will be decided on Friday, which will help us remove any remaining doubts. I am confident we can reach a confidence-building compromise,” Rehn said.

Finance ministers meet on Friday in Copenhagen where they are expected to agree on the design and the combined size of the bloc’s rescue funds.

