Germany's Schaeuble sees euro zone agreeing 800 bln euro rescue fund

COPENHAGEN, March 29 (Reuters) - The euro zone will agree a combined bailout fund of around 800 billion euros when finance ministers meet on Friday to protect the currency area and help indebted states, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

“We have 500 billion euros in fresh money available, together with the programmes already agreed for Ireland, Portugal and the new programme for Greece. It is about 800 billion (euros),” Schaeuble said at an event at the University of Copenhagen on Thursday.

The so-called firewall would be made up of the euro zone’s new permanent bailout fund, its temporary rescue fund and an EU-wide funding programme that can raise up to 60 billion euros.