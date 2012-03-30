HIGHLIGHTS-Euro zone finance ministers meet on firewalls in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers are likely to temporarily almost double their financial backstops on Friday as one of the final moves to end the sovereign debt crisis, although Germany continues to favour a smaller increase.

Below are comments made by euro zone finance ministers as they entered the informal talks.

EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN

On Spain

“Spain is in a very difficult situation, but on the other hand Spain has many strengths. Now it is important that Spain continues with consistency in order to impose the sustainability of its public finances.”

BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER STEVEN VANACKERE

“We must find a good middle ground between those who seek a maximum firewall and those who want it kept to a minimum.”