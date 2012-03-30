FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HIGHLIGHTS-Euro zone finance ministers meet on firewalls in Copenhagen
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 6 years ago

HIGHLIGHTS-Euro zone finance ministers meet on firewalls in Copenhagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers are likely to temporarily almost double their financial backstops on Friday as one of the final moves to end the sovereign debt crisis, although Germany continues to favour a smaller increase.

Below are comments made by euro zone finance ministers as they entered the informal talks.

EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN

On Spain

“Spain is in a very difficult situation, but on the other hand Spain has many strengths. Now it is important that Spain continues with consistency in order to impose the sustainability of its public finances.”

BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER STEVEN VANACKERE

“We must find a good middle ground between those who seek a maximum firewall and those who want it kept to a minimum.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.