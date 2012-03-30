HIGHLIGHTS-Euro zone finance ministers meet on firewalls in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - The euro zone raised the combined lending ceiling for their two bailout funds to 700 billion euros from 500 billion, striking a compromise between demands on euro zone taxpayers and assuring markets that money invested in euro zone bonds was safe.

Below are comments from EU finance ministers:

SPANISH FINANCE MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

ON RESCUE FUND:

“What really comforts the markets are domestic policies. It doesn’t matter how big the financial rescue fund is, if countries do not do what they have to in terms of fiscal consolidation, in terms of encouraging economic growth, there is no rescue fund which would be big enough to face the uncertainty and concern that would create in the markets.”

”This is an instrument which is made not to be used. If we have to use it, it would obviously mean that we have failed in the real policies from the point of view of calming the markets.

ON SPANISH BUDGET:

“One thing evaluated positively both by the ECB and the Commission was that the macroeconomic scenario on which the budget forecasts for 2012 are based is very realistic and gives a lot of credibility to the budget.”

”The Spanish government arrived to find a brutal shortfall in the budget last year -- instead of 6 pct the deficit was 8.5 percent last year - and a completely different growth scenario to what was expected. What we need to do is find a balance between the unavoidable adjustment in public spending, which is what we have in the budget we have approved today, and the need to avoid an additional impact on economic growth in a situation in which domestic demand is already very depressed

”this is the most austere budget which Spain has passed in a long time. I think it is credible and has positive aspects: by cleaning up the public sector they will help to sanitise the private sector as well

“It is an exercise in balance between different objectives such as maximising the creation of confidence and financial stability in the future and at the same trying to minimise the impact in the short term on economic activity.”

EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN

On Spain

“Spain is showing determination in its fiscal and structural policies. Today we listened carefully to the presentation of Minister Luis de Guindos in the Eurogroup. On the side of the Commission, I welcome that this confirms the 5.3 percent deficit target which was agreed recently in the Eurogroup”

“The Commission intends to have a complete assessment of the upcoming budget by early next week, once we have received all the relevant information including concerning the autonomous regions.”

“The unambiguous commitment of the Spanish government to the target of the fiscal deficit of 3 percent for 2013 is indeed of paramount importance and I expect this will be substantiated soon.”

ON FIREWALL

“Earlier today the Eurogroup took the significant decision to reinforce the firewalls ... We are satisfied with this decision. We see this as a lasting decision. Altogether, the euro area is mobilising an overall firewall of 800 billion euros. The euro area has responded to calls from our global partners, the G20 and the BRIC countries. I trust today’s decision will pave the way for an IMF decision at the spring meetings. So all in I all I see this as very significant. We are finally complementing the monetary union with stronger economic union ... with stronger instruments to ensure financial stability in Europe to reassure our financial partners.”

ECB EXECUTIVE BARD MEMBER JOERG ASMUSSEN

On Ireland promissory notes:

“As Ireland strives for regaining market confidence, it is of utmost important that commitments are met. The euro system has provided unprecedented support for Irish banks”

ON SPAIN

“The aim is that budget can have an impact over the current year as much as possible”

ON FIREWALLS

“There is no room for complacency ... Today the Eurogroup has taken a significant decision in establishing European firewalls. We are satisfied. We Europeans can travel to the Spring meetings in Washington having done our homework. No firewall at all, whatever size it has, can substitute for economic reforms in member states.”

DANISH ECONOMICS MINISTER MARGRETHE VESTAGER

“It is obvious that things have stabilised over the last few months. However, the situation remains fragile and there is no time for complacency.”

“The ministers agreed on the crucial fact that we need to keep our strategy on track to restore confidence and credibility.”

“What we have now is a breathing space, which now must be used to get ahead on reforms and get our finances in order.”

“Now we are just finalising data on how to proceed with...the financial transactions tax.”

“We are going to do what we decided at the Ecofin two weeks ago, and that is to (take) a two-tier approach to keep going technical investigations of the Commission’s proposal but also to carve out space for a debate about alternatives.”

“What colleagues have been mentioning most is the inspiration from the UK stamp duties or from some of the countries which have an activity tax. And of course it is up to us to provide analysis in order to make this debate more concrete. Colleagues suggested finalising this.”