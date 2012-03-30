HIGHLIGHTS-Euro zone finance ministers agree on firewalls in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to increase the currency bloc’s debt crisis firewall to about 800 billion euros ($1.06 trillion) in a bid to boost confidence in financial markets.
The Eurogroup failed to agree on who should fill a soon-to-be-vacant seat on the executive board of the European Central Bank and postponed the decision to mid-April.
Below are comments made by euro zone finance ministers and other senior officials at the informal talks. For the text of the Eurogroup statement see.
”There was no point in holding a press conference because the Austrian finance minister announced the deal already.
“There was an agreement on the firewall but nothing was decided on the ECB. We will take a decision on the ECB seat by mid-April.”
”After the deal on the firewall we are now in a position for discussion on the IMF in April.
“It is a good signal.”
”At the end of the day it is in all the G20 countries’ interest to reach a decision on the IMF resources.
“Countries’ abilities to recapitalise banks is a crucial feature for us.”