FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada backs Draghi call for deposit guarantees
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

Canada backs Draghi call for deposit guarantees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Flaherty says a clear euro-zone vision required

* Europe bank deposit guarantees backed by minister

OTTAWA, June 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, a frequent critic of how Europe has handled its debt crisis, has endorsed on the European Central Bank’s call for a system to guarantee bank deposits.

“Mario Draghi, who’s the head of the European Central Bank, called on European leaders to set a clear vision for the 17-member single currency group that is the euro zone and create a fund to guarantee bank deposits,” Flaherty said in a speech.

“I agree wholeheartedly. This is the kind of action that the Europeans have not taken in the course of the past three or four years.”

France, Italy, Spain and the United States have also called for European deposit guarantees, though German Chancellor Angela Merkel has rejected the proposal.

Flaherty will attend the June 18-19 summit of the Group of 20 leading economies in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.