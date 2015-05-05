FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek debt only to be discussed after reforms plan-Moscovici
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Greek debt only to be discussed after reforms plan-Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 5 (Reuters) - Ways to reduce Greece’s debt can only be discussed after Athens agrees on a reforms programme with its creditors, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

The Commission forecast earlier on Tuesday that Greece’s public debt would peak at 180.2 percent only this year rather than at 176.3 percent last year because of much lower than expected economic growth caused by political uncertainty.

Asked if the 180.2 percent level was sustainable, Moscovici said:

“As to the debt, I‘m not going to make any further comments than those that are in the forecasts. I would simply say that this issue can only be discussed after we have agreed a reform programme which I hope will be consistent, detailed, complete and which will make it possible for the Greek economy to recover because consolidation of the public debt will develop in a positive way and we hope that Greece is committed to that.” (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Phil Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.