FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Euro zone growth to slow in 2017, inflation to pick up -Commission
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

Euro zone growth to slow in 2017, inflation to pick up -Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone growth will slow next year because its main driver, domestic demand, will decrease as a result of a likely rise in energy prices, while inflation is likely to pick up, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

In a regular economic forecast for the 28 countries that make up the European Union, the EU's executive arm said growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro would slow to 1.7 percent this year from 2.0 percent in 2015 and decelerate further to 1.5 percent in 2017 before picking up again to 1.7 percent in 2018.

Inflation, which European Central Bank wants to keep below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term, is to pick up to 0.3 percent this year from zero last year and to 1.4 percent in 2017 and in 2018, the Commission said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.