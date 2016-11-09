Euro zone growth to slow in 2017, inflation to pick up -Commission

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone growth will slow next year because its main driver, domestic demand, will decrease as a result of a likely rise in energy prices, while inflation is likely to pick up, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

In a regular economic forecast for the 28 countries that make up the European Union, the EU's executive arm said growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro would slow to 1.7 percent this year from 2.0 percent in 2015 and decelerate further to 1.5 percent in 2017 before picking up again to 1.7 percent in 2018.

Inflation, which European Central Bank wants to keep below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term, is to pick up to 0.3 percent this year from zero last year and to 1.4 percent in 2017 and in 2018, the Commission said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Francesco Guarascio)