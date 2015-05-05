FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-European Commission spring economic forecasts
May 5, 2015

TABLE-European Commission spring economic forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission issued its latest ‘spring’ economic forecasts on Tuesday. Here is an overview of the forecasts for the euro zone, the EU and for selected countries.

Real GDP Inflation Unemployment

2013 2014 2015 2016 2013 2014 2015 2016 2013 2014 2015 2016 Euro area -0.4 0.9 1.5 1.9 1.4 0.4 0.1 1.5 12.0 11.6 11.0 10.5 Germany 0.1 1.6 1.9 2.0 1.6 0.8 0.3 1.8 5.2 5.0 4.6 4.4 Greece -3.9 0.8 0.5 2.9 -0.9 -1.4 -1.5 0.8 27.5 26.5 25.6 23.2 Spain -1.2 1.4 2.8 2.6 1.5 -0.2 -0.6 1.1 26.1 24.5 22.4 20.5 France 0.3 0.4 1.1 1.7 1.0 0.6 0.0 1.0 10.3 10.3 10.3 10.0 Italy -1.7 -0.4 0.6 1.4 1.3 0.2 0.2 1.8 12.1 12.7 12.4 12.4 EU 0.0 1.4 1.8 2.1 1.5 0.6 0.1 1.5 10.9 10.2 9.6 9.2

For full details, click here

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
