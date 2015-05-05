TABLE-European Commission spring economic forecasts

BRUSSELS, May 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission issued its latest ‘spring’ economic forecasts on Tuesday. Here is an overview of the forecasts for the euro zone, the EU and for selected countries.

Real GDP Inflation Unemployment

2013 2014 2015 2016 2013 2014 2015 2016 2013 2014 2015 2016 Euro area -0.4 0.9 1.5 1.9 1.4 0.4 0.1 1.5 12.0 11.6 11.0 10.5 Germany 0.1 1.6 1.9 2.0 1.6 0.8 0.3 1.8 5.2 5.0 4.6 4.4 Greece -3.9 0.8 0.5 2.9 -0.9 -1.4 -1.5 0.8 27.5 26.5 25.6 23.2 Spain -1.2 1.4 2.8 2.6 1.5 -0.2 -0.6 1.1 26.1 24.5 22.4 20.5 France 0.3 0.4 1.1 1.7 1.0 0.6 0.0 1.0 10.3 10.3 10.3 10.0 Italy -1.7 -0.4 0.6 1.4 1.3 0.2 0.2 1.8 12.1 12.7 12.4 12.4 EU 0.0 1.4 1.8 2.1 1.5 0.6 0.1 1.5 10.9 10.2 9.6 9.2

