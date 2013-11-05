FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia needs to continue reforms, fix banks to avoid bailout -EU's Rehn
November 5, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Slovenia needs to continue reforms, fix banks to avoid bailout -EU's Rehn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Slovenia will not need a financial rescue package from its euro zone partners if it pushes ahead with economic reforms and repairs its banking system, the EU’s top economic official said on Tuesday.

“Slovenia is certainly not necessarily heading towards a programme on the condition that it maintains this recent determined action and effectively implements structural reforms,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.

Reporting by Robin Emmott

