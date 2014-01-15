FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro surprisingly strong - Bank of France deputy chief
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Euro surprisingly strong - Bank of France deputy chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAARBRUECKEN, Germany, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The euro is surprisingly strong given that economic growth rates are stronger in the United States than in the euro zone, Bank of France Deputy Governor Anne Le Lorier said on Wednesday.

“Today, the euro has reached a level which is surprising, given, for example that the growth forecasts are better for the U.S. than for Europe,” she said in a panel discussion at the Bundesbank’s regional office in Saarbruecken, speaking through an interpreter.

ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch, also taking part in the discussion, said there were more downside than upside risks to price stability in the euro zone but he did not see deflation risks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.