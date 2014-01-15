Euro surprisingly strong - Bank of France deputy chief

SAARBRUECKEN, Germany, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The euro is surprisingly strong given that economic growth rates are stronger in the United States than in the euro zone, Bank of France Deputy Governor Anne Le Lorier said on Wednesday.

“Today, the euro has reached a level which is surprising, given, for example that the growth forecasts are better for the U.S. than for Europe,” she said in a panel discussion at the Bundesbank’s regional office in Saarbruecken, speaking through an interpreter.

ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch, also taking part in the discussion, said there were more downside than upside risks to price stability in the euro zone but he did not see deflation risks.