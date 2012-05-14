FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No French bank would be hurt by Greek "extreme scenario"- Noyer
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2012 / 7:45 AM / in 5 years

No French bank would be hurt by Greek "extreme scenario"- Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - French banks have already provisioned most of their exposure to Greece and none of them would be placed in difficulty by an “extreme scenario” of the debt-laden country leaving the euro, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Monday.

Noyer told a news conference that French banks had made provisions for 75 percent of the value of their holdings of Greek sovereign debt, and would have no difficulty in covering the remaining 25 percent.

Asked about the repercussions of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone, Noyer replied: “I do not know of any banking group that would be put in a situation of difficulty by an extreme scenario in Greece.”

Noyer said, however, that French regulators were not actively stress testing banks for the scenario of Greece leaving the single currency. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn and Lionel Laurent; editing by Matthieu Protard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.