No French bank would be hurt by Greek "extreme scenario"- Noyer

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - French banks have already provisioned most of their exposure to Greece and none of them would be placed in difficulty by an “extreme scenario” of the debt-laden country leaving the euro, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Monday.

Noyer told a news conference that French banks had made provisions for 75 percent of the value of their holdings of Greek sovereign debt, and would have no difficulty in covering the remaining 25 percent.

Asked about the repercussions of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone, Noyer replied: “I do not know of any banking group that would be put in a situation of difficulty by an extreme scenario in Greece.”

Noyer said, however, that French regulators were not actively stress testing banks for the scenario of Greece leaving the single currency. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn and Lionel Laurent; editing by Matthieu Protard)