France must respect structural deficit pledges-ECB's Coeure
February 25, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

France must respect structural deficit pledges-ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - France must limit any overshooting of its 2013 public deficit target and stick to pledges to cut its underlying structural deficit, ECB Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday he would seek to push back France’s target for a deficit of 3 percent of economic output to 2014 from 2013, but promised to keep its plans for reducing the structural deficit on track.

“In 2013, France absolutely must respect its commitment to cut its structural deficit, and slippage on the nominal target must be as limited as possible,” Coeure told French daily Les Echos.

