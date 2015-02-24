FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France must respect EU budget rules -Dijsselbloem
February 24, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

France must respect EU budget rules -Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - France must meet EU budget targets or risk damaging the bloc’s entire framework for policing countries’ spending plans, the head of the Eurogroup said on Tuesday.

“I don’t think small or larger countries should be treated differently ... It is crucial for the credibility of the whole fiscal framework that also France commits to it, both in fiscal terms and in reform terms,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs meetings of euro zone finance ministers, told the European Parliament.

“I think that the Commission has allowed itself and France more time to scrutinise the figures but also to take more measures and prepare more proposals. The Commission will assess them first and then report to us at the beginning of March.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Jan Strupczewski; editing by Adrian Croft)

