Merkel "impressed" by French reforms, defers to EU on deficit
September 22, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel "impressed" by French reforms, defers to EU on deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Angela Merkel said on Monday after meeting French premier Manuel Valls that she was impressed by the number of reforms Paris had launched, but deferred to Brussels on the halting French efforts to reduce its public deficit.

“Manuel Valls just presented his reform agenda and I think it is an impressive number of measures France is undertaking,” the chancellor said. “I see the great efforts, and the evaluation of these will be up to the European Commission.”

Valls, making his first visit as prime minister, said he had come to “convince” Germany that France was serious about reform, and added: “France is not the sick child of Europe.” (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson in Berlin and Mark John and Alexandria Sage in Paris)

