March 13, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-German, French fin mins say worst of euro crisis over

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble and his French counterpart Francois Baroin
said on Tuesday that the worst of the euro zone crisis appeared
to be over, but warned member states that was no excuse to skimp
on difficult reforms.	
    "We can say that the worst is behind us, but we cannot relax
our efforts," Schaeuble told a conference in Paris. "I think we
can say with a 50 percent probability that the worst is behind
us."	
    With some in Germany voicing concern about the European
Central Bank's recent injection of 1 trillion euros of liquidity
into the euro zone banking system, Schaeuble said he was not
concerned about the ECB's monetary policy.	
    The ECB had demonstrated its independence and had a track
record of good decision making, Schaeuble said. Its decisions
"do not entail an inflationary risk," he said, suggesting that
reports of a disagreement between ECB President Mario Draghi and
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann had been exaggerated.	
    Baroin echoed his German colleague's comments, stressing the
need for euro zone countries to press ahead with economic and
fiscal reforms: "If the question is whether the worst of the
crisis is behind us, one can say yes ... If we do not deviate
from our path, the worst is behind us."      	
    With the Socialist frontrunner in France's presidential
elections threatening to renegotiate a budgetary pact signed by
25 European leaders this month, Schaeuble said that bailout
agreements such as those signed by Ireland, Portugal and Greece
were being kept irrespective of changes of government.	
    "I would not plead in favour of a revision, because I think
we have taken the right decisions," he said. 	
    Schaeuble said it was too early to speculate whether a
further programme would be necessary for Greece, but he noted
that its debt sustainability target was for 2020 and the average
IMF programme only lasted for 3 or 4 years. 	
    "2020 is more than 3 or 4 years from now," he said.

