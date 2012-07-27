FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande, Merkel to discuss crisis by phone -source
July 27, 2012 / 10:38 AM / 5 years ago

Hollande, Merkel to discuss crisis by phone -source

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande and his German counterpart, Angela Merkel, will speak on the telephone at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) to discuss the implementation of decisions made at an end-June European Union Summit, a French source said on Friday.

The French, Italian and Spanish governments are pushing for the decisions made in Brussels to be implemented swiftly in order to speed up help for Italy and Spain, where borrowing costs have soared in recent days.

Separately, the French daily Le Monde reported that euro zone governments and the European Central Bank are preparing to intervene to help settle financial markets.

