France's Hollande calls for euro zone budget
August 25, 2015

France's Hollande calls for euro zone budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The euro zone needs to create its own joint budget to carry out investments and work on converging fiscal and social policies, French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an annual gathering of French ambassadors in Paris, Hollande said that it was up to France along with Germany to make proposals on reforming the euro zone.

“There could be fiscal and social convergence between the economies and we could also seek extra rights particularly on labour issues,” Hollande said.

“The euro zone needs an additional budget, its own budget, to make investments needed for energy transition, the digital sector and for youths,” he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by ANdrew Callus)

