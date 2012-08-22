FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French parliament to examine EU fiscal pact on Sept 19
August 22, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

French parliament to examine EU fiscal pact on Sept 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The French government will present legislation to parliament on September 19 to authorise the ratification of the European Union’s budget responsibility pact, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday.

The fiscal pact, signed by EU leaders in March, must be ratified by 12 countries before it can come into force in January, with the aim of calming investors concerned at heavy public debts in the euro zone.

“It should go very quickly now,” Ayrault told RMC radio, noting Socialist President Francois Hollande has a majority in both houses of parliament and should not face major opposition.

