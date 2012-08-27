FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French parliament to examine EU fiscal pact in Oct
August 27, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

French parliament to examine EU fiscal pact in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Monday that legislation to ratify the European Union’s budget responsibility pact would be submitted to parliament in early October.

Briefing French ambassadors gathered for an annual meeting in Paris, Hollande also said he believed that euro zone leaders should meet much more frequently during the current crisis.

Socialist Hollande has a majority in both houses of parliament that should ensure ratification of the EU fiscal pact, aimed at restoring faith in the future of the single currency.

