FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hollande, Kenny to work on Europe growth strategy
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
California
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

Hollande, Kenny to work on Europe growth strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande and Irish leader Enda Kenny agreed in a telephone conservation on Friday to work together on a strategy to spur a recovery in economic growth and employment in Europe ahead of an EU leaders summit later this month.

“They emphasised the existence of a broad consensus in Europe on the need to combine budget responsibility and growth,” France’s presidential palace said in a statement following the conversation.

“They agreed on the need to work together on a strategy to boost growth and employment in Europe, in close relation with our European partners, and to propose ambitious decisions in this sense to the next European Council on June 28-29.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.