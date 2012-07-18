FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France can grow 1 pct in 2013 with reforms - ECB's Noyer
July 18, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

France can grow 1 pct in 2013 with reforms - ECB's Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - France’s economy should be able to grow by at least 1 percent next year if the government presses ahead with deficit reduction plans and reforms, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said.

“We are in a severe economic slowdown in Europe,” Noyer told Europe 1 radio, adding that President Francois Hollande must continue to reduce the budget deficit to ensure that borrowing costs remain low.

“I consider that 1 percent growth should be reachable (in 2013), at least 1 percent,” he said.

“What the government can do is put in place a reform of the cost of labour and ease the burden on salaries of financing welfare,” Noyer said. “We need to find other resources.”

Noyer, a member of the European Central Bank’s governing council, also urged euro zone governments to press ahead quickly with implementing new fiscal rules and measures for common banking supervision.

