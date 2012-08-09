FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French court rules EU pact does not affect constitution
August 9, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

French court rules EU pact does not affect constitution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - France’s Constitutional Council ruled on Thursday that the EU’s budget responsibility pact did not require a change to the constitution, easing the path to ratification of the accord and removing a potential headache for President Francois Hollande.

The court’s ruling opens the way for Hollande’s Socialist government, which had insisted it did not want to write a budgetary rule into the constitution, to implement the pact as soon as September using a “super-law” that requires only a simple majority in parliament.

A constitutional reform would have required a three-fifths majority in a special joint session of parliament and could have entailed an indepth debate on Europe which could have exposed divisions in Socialist ranks.

