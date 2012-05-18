FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeuble: euro zone market turmoil to last 12-24 months
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

Schaeuble: euro zone market turmoil to last 12-24 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that market turmoil surrounding the euro zone crisis could last another 12 to 24 months and he urged Greeks to decide whether they wished to stay in the single currency.

“Regarding the crisis of confidence in the euro ... in 12 to 24 months we will see a calming of the financial markets,” he told France’s Europe 1 radio.

With Greece heading towards new elections in mid-June, the German minister said only the Greek people could decide whether the recession-struck country would stay in the euro.

“It’s up to Greek politicians to explain the reality to their people and not make false promises,” he said. “We want Greece to stay in the euro but meet its commitments and that’s a decision that’s up to the Greeks.”

Schaeuble voiced hope that France would ratify a treaty on budget discipline. He said Europe was already working on a growth strategy to reduce youth unemployment - one of the demands of France’s new President Francois Hollande for inclusion in a revised pact.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.