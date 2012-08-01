FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande tells Obama EU will act on summit decisions
August 1, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

Hollande tells Obama EU will act on summit decisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande told his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama in a telephone call that European Union member states aimed to enact decisions taken at an end-June summit soon, Hollande’s office said on Wednesday.

“The devices and means detailed (at the June 28-29 EU summit) must be put into effect as soon as possible,” the president’s office said in a statement.

The two leaders had an “indepth” discussion on the world economy and euro zone crisis and also talked about the conflict in Syria and agreed on the urgency of a political transition to end the violence.

