Euro zone must move towards common debt management - Spain's de Guindos

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone countries will eventually have to move towards common debt management and some degree of debt mutualisation, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told a business conference on the future of the European Union.

"The euro zone must move more towards common debt management and some degree of mutualisation," de Guindos said in a speech.

The idea of debt mutualisation has been strongly opposed by Germany. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)