3 months ago
Euro zone must move towards common debt management - Spain's de Guindos
May 23, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 3 months ago

Euro zone must move towards common debt management - Spain's de Guindos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone countries will eventually have to move towards common debt management and some degree of debt mutualisation, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told a business conference on the future of the European Union.

"The euro zone must move more towards common debt management and some degree of mutualisation," de Guindos said in a speech.

The idea of debt mutualisation has been strongly opposed by Germany. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

