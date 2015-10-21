EU proposes improvements to oversight of budgets, reforms

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday improvements to the oversight of euro zone budgets and of efforts to make their economies more competitive through the creation of a European Fiscal Board and national Competitiveness Authorities.

The Commission, the European Union’s executive arm, also proposed to streamline complex EU budget rules, called the European Semester, to unify the euro zone’s external representation in the International Monetary Fund into a single seat and to set up a European system for insuring bank deposits.

“The package of measures adopted... entails a revised approach to the European Semester, including through enhanced democratic dialogue and further improved economic governance, such as the introduction of national Competitiveness Boards and an advisory European Fiscal Board,” the Commission said.

The proposals are part of a wider plan for deeper integration of the 19 countries that share the euro currency. They are to be implemented over the next two years, while deeper integration reforms, which may include the creation of a euro zone treasury, would be tackled later (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)