FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Flaherty: G20 must keep pressure on euro zone
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 6:07 PM / 5 years ago

Canada's Flaherty: G20 must keep pressure on euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 14 (Reuters) - The United States and other non-European members of the Group of 20 leading economies should keep up pressure on Europe to deal with its debt crisis, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.

“It is important that we and the United States as well, and the other non-European G20 countries continue to exert pressure on the euro-zone countries to deal with this matter because it can have unfortunate consequences for the global economy,” he told reporters ahead of the June 18-19 G20 summit.

Canada has opposed giving money to the International Monetary Fund to bail Europe out, saying Europe had some of the wealthiest countries in the world, but Flaherty said he did see a traditional role for the IMF in assisting in the implementation and monitoring of fiscal plans.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.