Canada: G7 ministers to talk on Europe on Tuesday

OTTAWA, June 4 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations will hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to discuss the European debt crisis, but there will be no Group of 20 (G20) ministerial call, a spokeswoman for Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.

The spokeswoman made the statement to clarify remarks Flaherty made to reporters early on Monday. She said there would be no G20 ministerial call on the European crisis on Tuesday.

Flaherty, asked whether the crisis was an issue for the G20, said earlier: “I’ve been having discussions and I will have more discussions tomorrow morning and subsequently with my G7 colleagues. Those discussions also take place with some of the non-European members of the G20 ... who are concerned around the world outside of the euro zone with the potential consequences of a crisis in the euro zone, particularly a banking crisis.”