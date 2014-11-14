TABLE-Euro zone Q3 GDP growth stronger than expected

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on gross domestic product growh in the euro zone in the third quarter of 2014. Economst polled by Reuters had expected quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.1 percent and year-on-year growth of 0.7 percent in the third quarter. Growth rates of GDP in volume (based on seasonally adjusted* data) Percentage change Percentage change compared with the compared with the same previous quarter quarter of the previous year 2013 2014 2013 2014 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 EA18 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4 1.0 0.8 0.8 EU28 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.3 1.0 1.5 1.3 1.3 Member States Belgium 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.6 1.2 1.0 0.8 Bulgaria 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.5 1.9 1.5 1.8 1.6 Czech Republic 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.3 1.1 2.6 2.5 2.3 Denmark 0.0 0.1 0.2 : 0.7 0.6 1.1 : Germany 0.4 0.8 -0.1 0.1 1.1 2.3 1.4 1.2 Estonia 1.0 0.3 1.1 0.2 1.5 0.6 2.9 2.3 Ireland -0.1 2.8 1.5 : -1.2 5.1 6.5 : Greece -0.4 0.8 0.3 0.7 -2.9 -0.3 0.4 1.4 Spain 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.7 1.3 1.6 France 0.2 0.0 -0.1 0.3 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.4 Croatia -0.6 0.2 -0.3 : -0.9 -0.4 -1.0 : Italy -0.1 0.0 -0.2 -0.1 -1.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.4 Cyprus -0.6 -0.5 -0.4 -0.4 -4.7 -3.6 -2.2 -2.0 Latvia 0.7 0.3 0.8 0.4 4.4 2.3 3.3 2.2 Lithuania 0.8 0.4 0.9 0.4 3.1 3.4 3.3 2.6 Luxembourg 0.2 1.7 0.7 : 1.3 3.9 3.2 : Hungary 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.5 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.1 Malta 0.8 0.4 1.4 : 2.4 3.6 2.5 : Netherlands** 0.6 -0.3 0.6 0.2 1.0 0.0 1.1 1.1 Austria*** 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.9 0.5 0.3 Poland 0.6 1.1 0.7 0.9 2.7 3.5 3.4 3.4 Portugal 1.0 -0.4 0.3 0.2 1.6 1.0 0.9 1.0 Romania 1.1 0.5 -0.3 1.9 4.7 3.9 2.2 3.3 Slovenia 1.2 0.0 1.0 : 1.9 1.9 2.8 : Slovakia 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.1 2.3 2.5 2.5 Finland -0.3 -0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 Sweden 1.2 0.1 0.7 : 2.8 1.7 2.6 : United Kingdom 0.6 0.7 0.9 0.7 2.7 2.9 3.2 3.0 Other countries Iceland -1.3 -1.0 -1.2 : 4.3 -1.4 2.2 : Switzerland 0.5 0.4 0.2 : 2.1 2.4 1.5 : United States 0.9 -0.5 1.1 0.9 3.1 1.9 2.6 2.3 : Data not available. * The seasonal adjustment does not include a working-day correction for Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and Iceland. ** Percentage change compared with the same quarter of the previous year calculated from working-day adjusted data. *** The Austrian Institute of Economic Research in its domestic publication uses the trend cycle growth rate. Quarterly national accounts data in unadjusted and seasonally adjusted format are published by Statistics Austria 2 months after the reference period. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)