TABLE-Euro zone Q3 GDP growth stronger than expected
#Market News
November 14, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone Q3 GDP growth stronger than expected

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics
office Eurostat released the following data on gross domestic
product growh in the euro zone in the third quarter of 2014.
    Economst polled by Reuters had expected quarter-on-quarter
growth of 0.1 percent and year-on-year growth of 0.7 percent in
the third quarter.
    
Growth rates of GDP in volume
(based on seasonally adjusted* data)
                      Percentage change       Percentage change
                      compared with the     compared with the same
                       previous quarter         quarter of the
                                                previous year
                    2013       2014          2013      2014   
                     Q4    Q1    Q2    Q3    Q4    Q1    Q2     Q3
 EA18                0.3   0.3   0.1   0.2   0.4   1.0   0.8   0.8
 EU28                0.4   0.4   0.2   0.3   1.0   1.5   1.3   1.3
 Member States
 Belgium             0.2   0.4   0.1   0.2   0.6   1.2   1.0   0.8
 Bulgaria            0.6   0.1   0.3   0.5   1.9   1.5   1.8   1.6
 Czech Republic      1.1   0.6   0.3   0.3   1.1   2.6   2.5   2.3
 Denmark             0.0   0.1   0.2     :   0.7   0.6   1.1     :
                                                                  
 Germany             0.4   0.8  -0.1   0.1   1.1   2.3   1.4   1.2
 Estonia             1.0   0.3   1.1   0.2   1.5   0.6   2.9   2.3
 Ireland            -0.1   2.8   1.5     :  -1.2   5.1   6.5     :
 Greece             -0.4   0.8   0.3   0.7  -2.9  -0.3   0.4   1.4
                                                                  
 Spain               0.3   0.4   0.6   0.5   0.1   0.7   1.3   1.6
 France              0.2   0.0  -0.1   0.3   0.8   0.8   0.0   0.4
 Croatia            -0.6   0.2  -0.3     :  -0.9  -0.4  -1.0     :
 Italy              -0.1   0.0  -0.2  -0.1  -1.2  -0.3  -0.3  -0.4
                                                                  
 Cyprus             -0.6  -0.5  -0.4  -0.4  -4.7  -3.6  -2.2  -2.0
 Latvia              0.7   0.3   0.8   0.4   4.4   2.3   3.3   2.2
 Lithuania           0.8   0.4   0.9   0.4   3.1   3.4   3.3   2.6
 Luxembourg          0.2   1.7   0.7     :   1.3   3.9   3.2     :
                                                                  
 Hungary             0.9   0.9   0.8   0.5   3.5   3.5   3.6   3.1
 Malta               0.8   0.4   1.4     :   2.4   3.6   2.5     :
 Netherlands**       0.6  -0.3   0.6   0.2   1.0   0.0   1.1   1.1
 Austria***          0.2   0.1   0.0   0.0   0.7   0.9   0.5   0.3
                                                                  
 Poland              0.6   1.1   0.7   0.9   2.7   3.5   3.4   3.4
 Portugal            1.0  -0.4   0.3   0.2   1.6   1.0   0.9   1.0
 Romania             1.1   0.5  -0.3   1.9   4.7   3.9   2.2   3.3
 Slovenia            1.2   0.0   1.0     :   1.9   1.9   2.8     :
                                                                  
 Slovakia            0.6   0.6   0.6   0.6   2.1   2.3   2.5   2.5
 Finland            -0.3  -0.3   0.2   0.2   0.1  -0.2  -0.1  -0.3
 Sweden              1.2   0.1   0.7     :   2.8   1.7   2.6     :
 United Kingdom      0.6   0.7   0.9   0.7   2.7   2.9   3.2   3.0
 Other countries
 Iceland            -1.3  -1.0  -1.2     :   4.3  -1.4   2.2     :
 Switzerland         0.5   0.4   0.2     :   2.1   2.4   1.5     :
 United States       0.9  -0.5   1.1   0.9   3.1   1.9   2.6   2.3
 :    Data not available.
*    The seasonal adjustment does not include a working-day
correction for Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and
Iceland.
**    Percentage change compared with the same quarter of the
previous year calculated from working-day adjusted data.
***    The Austrian Institute of Economic Research in its domestic
publication uses the trend cycle growth rate. Quarterly national
accounts data in unadjusted and seasonally adjusted format are
published by Statistics Austria 2 months after the reference
period.

     

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

