TABLE-Euro zone Q3 GDP growth confirmed at 0.2 pct q/q
December 5, 2014

TABLE-Euro zone Q3 GDP growth confirmed at 0.2 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The European Union's
statistics office published the following data on euro zone
gross domestic product in the third quarter, confirming its
previous estimate and market expectations.
    
Growth rates of GDP in volume
(based on seasonally adjusted* data)
                 Percentage change       Percentage change
                 compared with the       compared with the
                  previous quarter      same quarter of the
                                           previous year
               2013       2014         2013       2014   
                Q4    Q1    Q2    Q3    Q4    Q1    Q2   Q3
 EA18           0.2   0.3   0.1   0.2   0.4   1.1   0.8  0.8
 EU28           0.4   0.4   0.2   0.3   0.9   1.5   1.3  1.3
 Member States
 Belgium        0.2   0.4   0.1   0.3   0.6   1.2   1.0  0.9
 Bulgaria       0.6   0.1   0.3   0.4   1.9   1.5   1.8  1.5
 Czech          1.1   0.6   0.2   0.4   1.1   2.6   2.3  2.4
 Republic                                                
 Denmark        0.2   0.1   0.1   0.5   0.4   0.3   1.1  0.9
                                                            
 Germany        0.4   0.8  -0.1   0.1   1.1   2.3   1.4  1.2
 Estonia        1.0   0.3   1.1   0.2   1.5   0.6   2.9  2.3
 Ireland       -0.1   2.8   1.5     :  -1.2   5.1   6.5    :
 Greece        -0.3   0.8   0.4   0.7  -2.9  -0.3   0.4  1.6
                                                            
 Spain          0.3   0.3   0.5   0.5  -0.1   0.6   1.2  1.6
 France         0.2   0.0  -0.1   0.3   0.8   0.8   0.0  0.4
 Croatia**     -0.6   0.2  -0.3     :  -1.1  -0.6  -0.8  -0.
                                                           5
 Italy         -0.1   0.0  -0.2  -0.1  -1.2  -0.3  -0.4  -0.
                                                           5
                                                            
 Cyprus        -0.6  -0.5  -0.4  -0.4  -4.7  -3.6  -2.2  -2.
                                                           0
 Latvia         0.7   0.3   0.8   0.5   4.4   2.3   3.3  2.4
 Lithuania      0.8   0.4   0.9   0.4   3.1   3.4   3.3  2.6
 Luxembourg     0.2   1.7   0.7     :   1.3   3.9   3.2    :
                                                            
 Hungary        0.9   0.9   0.8   0.5   3.5   3.5   3.6  3.1
 Malta          0.8   0.4   1.4     :   2.4   3.6   2.5    :
 Netherlands*   0.6  -0.3   0.6   0.2   0.8   0.1   1.1  1.0
 **                                                      
 Austria        0.2   0.1   0.0  -0.3   0.5   0.9   0.5  0.0
                                                            
 Poland         0.6   1.1   0.7   0.9   2.7   3.5   3.4  3.4
 Portugal       1.0  -0.4   0.3   0.3   1.6   1.0   0.9  1.1
 Romania        0.9   0.7  -0.4   1.8   4.6   4.0   2.2  3.0
 Slovenia       1.3   0.1   1.1   0.7   1.9   1.9   2.8  3.1
                                                            
 Slovakia       0.6   0.6   0.6   0.6   2.1   2.3   2.5  2.5
 Finland       -0.3  -0.3   0.2   0.2   0.1  -0.2  -0.1  -0.
                                                           3
 Sweden         1.1   0.2   0.5   0.3   2.5   1.6   2.4  2.1
 United         0.6   0.7   0.9   0.7   2.7   2.9   3.2  3.0
 Kingdom                                                 
 Other countries
 Iceland       -1.3  -1.0  -1.2     :   4.3  -1.4   2.2    :
 Norway        -0.1   0.5   1.1   0.5   1.3   2.1   2.0  2.0
 Switzerland    0.5   0.4   0.3   0.6   2.2   2.5   1.6  1.9
 United         0.9  -0.5   1.1   1.0   3.1   1.9   2.6  2.4
 States                                                  
 :    Data not available.
*    The seasonal adjustment does not include a working-day
correction for Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, the United
Kingdom and Iceland.
**    Percentage change compared with the same quarter of
the previous year calculated from non-seasonally adjusted
data.    
***    Percentage change compared with the same quarter of
the previous year calculated from working-day adjusted data.
    

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

