TABLE-Euro zone GDP grows 0.3 pct q/q in Q3, 1.6 pct y/y
November 13, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone GDP grows 0.3 pct q/q in Q3, 1.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released
the following estimate for third quarter gross domestic product growth in the 19 countries
sharing the euro and the wider, 28-nation EU:
 
Growth rates of GDP in volume
(based on seasonally adjusted* data)
                Percentage change compared with the    Percentage change compared with the
                         previous quarter               same quarter of the previous year
                2014              2015                  2014             2015    
                 Q4       Q1       Q2         Q3        Q4       Q1       Q2          Q3
 EA19            0.4      0.5      0.4       0.3        0.9     1.2      1.5         1.6
 EU28            0.5      0.5      0.4       0.4        1.5     1.7      1.9         1.9
 
  
     

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

