TABLE-Euro zone GDP grows 0.3 pct q/q in Q3, 1.6 pct y/y

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following estimate for third quarter gross domestic product growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro and the wider, 28-nation EU: Growth rates of GDP in volume (based on seasonally adjusted* data) Percentage change compared with the Percentage change compared with the previous quarter same quarter of the previous year 2014 2015 2014 2015 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 EA19 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.9 1.2 1.5 1.6 EU28 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.5 1.7 1.9 1.9 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)