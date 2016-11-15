Euro zone Q3 GDP rises 0.3 pct q/q as expected

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following estimate of third quarter gross domestic product growth for the 19 countries sharing the euro: Growth rates of GDP in volume (based on seasonally adjusted* data) Percentage change compared Percentage change compared with the same with the previous quarter quarter of the previous year 2015 2016 2015 2016 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 EA19 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.3 2.0 1.7 1.6 1.6 EU28 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.4 2.1 1.8 1.8 1.8 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)