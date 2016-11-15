FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Euro zone Q3 GDP rises 0.3 pct q/q as expected
November 15, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 9 months ago

Euro zone Q3 GDP rises 0.3 pct q/q as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat
released the following estimate of third quarter gross domestic product growth for the
19 countries sharing the euro:
    
Growth rates of GDP in volume
(based on seasonally adjusted* data)
               Percentage change compared   Percentage change compared with the same   
               with the previous quarter          quarter of the previous year         
              2015       2016                 2015                2016                 
               Q4    Q1    Q2       Q3         Q4          Q1         Q2         Q3    
 EA19         0.5   0.5   0.3      0.3        2.0          1.7       1.6         1.6
 EU28         0.5   0.5   0.4      0.4        2.1          1.8       1.8         1.8
    

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
