FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Household demand, investment drives Q1 euro zone GDP
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Household demand, investment drives Q1 euro zone GDP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - Household demand and investment were the two biggest contributors to economic growth in the euro zone in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday, as the European Union’s statistic office confirmed its earlier growth estimates.

Eurostat confirmed that gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro zone in the January-March period rose 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter for a 1.0 percent year-on-year gain - in line with market expectations.

Household consumption, long the more sluggish component of euro zone growth, now contributed the most - 0.3 percentage points to the overall quarterly result.

Investment added a further 0.2 percentage point and growing inventories and government spending another 0.1 point each.

But the contribution from external trade was negative as imports grew twice as fast as exports on a quarterly basis, capping overall quarterly GDP growth at 0.4 percent.

The euro zone’s biggest economy Germany grew 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, second biggest France expanded 0.6 percent, third biggest Italy 0.3 percent and fourth biggest Spain surged 0.9 percent.

The economies of Greece, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland contracted. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.