German finmin: hope for court verdict on ESM before autumn
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

German finmin: hope for court verdict on ESM before autumn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble said on Wednesday he hoped Germany’s Constitutional Court would pass a judgment on the EU’s bailout fund and the fiscal pact before autumn.

“I hope that they will decide earlier but ... as I said yesterday, we aren’t putting pressure on the government,” he told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio.

He added that he was confident the court would rule that the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and fiscal compact were compatible with the constitution.

